Mansfield residents slam rubbish hotspots as litter-picking group aims to 'prevent' problem

Several residents across Mansfield have spoken out about areas affected by vandalism and littering.

In response, Mansfield Council has informed residents to report litter, dog fouling or fly-tipping incidents through its online portal mansfield.gov.uk/report

Andis Senkans, aged 35, who moved from Sheffield to Mansfield Woodhouse four years ago, regularly litter picks in his spare time around Oxclose Woods.

Andis Jonathan Senkans set up the litter-picking group for residents in Mansfield Woodhouse.

He said dog waste bags are regularly tossed into bushes near the woods on a weekly basis.

Andis said he decided to set up a group – Keeping Woodhouse Tidy – for like-minded residents in response to litter in the area.

He said: “This is a community group set up around Thoresby Road and Oxclose Woods, to encourage the local community to take pride in their area.

“My main goal is not only for Woodhouse to be clean from litter but to work to prevent it.

“Creating a better environment and inspiring change within their community.”

On one outing, Andis said he collected beer cans, fly-tipped rubbish and used syringes on Oxclose Lane.

He said he was “shocked” by his findings and notified the council immediately about the bags of litter he had collected.

Ben Brown, a 31-year-old solicitor from West Bank Avenue, said he lodged a formal complaint to the council about vandalism on the playground on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.

He said the playground was in a “disgusting state” and urged the council to undertake an immediate inspection of the park next to its Civic Centre headquarters.

Mr Brown said he surveyed other parks in the district and found litter to be a “widespread” problem.

A council spokeswoman said: “These incidents are logged and dealt with as timely as possible, with appropriate action taken if evidence of offenders is found

“We are reviewing our current working practices and also establishing new routes and frequencies to ensure Mansfield remains a clean and enjoyable place to live, work and visit.