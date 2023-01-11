Fitness fans drum up money to fight cancer with four-hour fundraiser
More than 60 people took part in a four-hour Drumfitt Drumathon to raise money for charity.
The challenge was created by Drumfitt founder Lisa Measures, of Southwell, and held in memory Marie Sparrow, who died from cancer in 2018, aged 27.
Drumfitt is a cardio-exercise class that teams aerobic exercise with drumming.
Lorraine Topham, Marie’s sister, said: “Back in 2020, when Lisa heard my sister's story, she felt compelled to do something, so we did a drumathon, raising more than £8,500, so for Lisa to want to do it again, with more than 60 people, was amazing.
“My sister faced the unimaginable in her life, battling cancer four times from the age of 14.
“She sadly died in 2018, after being in remission multiple times.”
The money is being split between three charities, Teenage Cancer Trust, Sutton’s John Eastwood Hospice and an anesthetic machine for pregnant women in Africa.
Lorraine said: “My family can’t thank Lisa enough. We have created a legacy in Marie’s memory.”