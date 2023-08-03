August marks national fishing month, a time to encourage all ages to try out the sport. We have plenty of ‘plaices’ in the Mansfield area that are the perfect spot for fishing. Here are nine of the best spots according to google…
To celebrate and support, here are some top spots for your ‘catch of the day’ right on the doorstep.
These suggestions are according to google reviews and the list is by no means exhaustive.
If you have additional suggestions about great fishing spots, please do get in touch...
1. Sherwood Forest Fishery
Sherwood Forest Fishery is a mixed species venue nestled in the historic Nottinghamshire countryside. Just off Peafield Lane, Mansfield. For more information about the site, call 07721 316334. Pictured; Paul Harding, fishery director and organiser of the event, with his grandson. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Spion Kop Fisheries
This fishing spot has many five star reviews. Located on Mansfield road, Spion Kop. For more details about the club, those interested can call 07432 594303 or email [email protected] / Photo taken by Spion Kop Fishing Lakes. Photo: Spion Kop Fisheries
3. Sookholme Ponds
Sookholme Ponds is on Longster Lane and is a popular fishing spot. It also serves a great walking trail with plenty of woodland to explore. Contact Martin Wilkinson by calling 01623 744095 for more information about fishing on the site. Photo: Phoebe Cox
4. King's Mill Reservoir
JDFM are registered with DEFRA and CEFAS and also belong to the Angling Trust and Fish Legal. One of their locations is at the Kings Mill Reservoir is located between the towns of Mansfield and Sutton. For more information, call 07515 427562. Photo: Google