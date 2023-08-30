15 things to do and places to go in Mansfield on last weekend of school holidays

The long school summer holidays come to an an end next week. But that means there’s still one fun-packed weekend to make the most of.

We have compiled a guide to what to do and where to go in the Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area over the next few days.

Mansfield’s Palace Theatre raises its curtain again, after a summer break, with shows for fans of Billy Joel, the children’s TV series ‘In The Night Garden’ and glam rock from the likes of Sweet, Slade, Wizzard and T. Rex.

Let’s hope the weather stays fine because open-air theatre also dominates the schedule thanks to evening shows in picturesque surroundings at Newstead Abbey, Clumber Park and Creswell Crags.

The village of Langwith lets its hair down thanks to its annual family show, while Eastwood launches its annual D.H.Lawrence Festival, celebrating the town’s most famous son.

Mansfield town centre hosts a day of wacky surprises and eye-popping performances, courtesy of the fourth Full Shebang arts festival, while Bolsover Castle hosts a lazy end-of-summer day of swing, jazz and brass band music.

All this and both the Tour Of Britain cycle race and the Outlaw Triathlon series are set to make their presence felt across the area in the next few days too.

Before setting off, please check the website of your chosen destination for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

Expect to see weird and wonderful contraptions like this when the Full Shebang arts festival returns to Mansfield town centre on Saturday (10 am to 5 pm). Run by the charity, First Art, the free one-day event features live music and entertainment, street theatre and hands-on fun and activities for all ages.

No wonder staff and volunteers at the Rhubarb Farm social enterprise on Hardwick Street are jumping for joy because it's the return of Langwith Show on Saturday (12 midday to 4 pm), complete with live entertainment, special guests and community stalls and games. The village is set to come alive, with top attractions for all the family including a Viking encampment and a dog show.

Billy Joel is one of the most iconic and best-selling artistes of all time, so it's quite a coup for Mansfield's Palace Theatre to be hosting a celebration concert, 'One Night Of Billy Joel -- The Piano Man', on Saturday. A touring show sees a band perform all of Joel's smash hits, including 'Uptown Girl', 'Piano Man', 'Just The Way You Are', 'Tell Her About It' and 'The Longest Time'.

Newstead Abbey's summer programme of open-air theatre continues tomorrow night (Thursday) with Oscar Wilde's finest and best-loved romantic comedy, 'The Importance Of Being Earnest', presented by the Chapterhouse Theatre Company. Pack a picnic, camping chairs and blankets to join friends and family in the most picturesque of surroundings.