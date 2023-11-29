From concert halls to Clipstone colliery for classical pianist with live album launch
Clipstone Headstocks became the stage for Miggells' album Synesthese – the Mansfield pianist’s album of original compositions.
Initially only scheduled for one night, the concert's overwhelming success prompted the addition of two extra nights, with each performance selling out.
Chris said he recognised the acoustic potential in the towering space and in contrast with the site’s machinery.
He said within the concrete and steel, a Steinway & Sons grand piano worth £100,000, stood as a symbol of contrast and harmony.
The concert – in all its glory – will be launched as a live album next month, and was also captured in a feature-length video online.
He said: “It is great to be able to share this event with people who could not experience the show in person.
“The performance was a tribute to the area’s mining heritage and its community.”
Chris Miggells thanked Stuart Mills and the “dedicated team” responsible for redeveloping Clipstone Headstocks and making the event possible.
The pianist also thanked Sherwood Phoenix for supporting the concert by supplying and delivering the piano.
Chris said he chose the location due to his family's link to mining as his grandfather, Robert Miggells, was a miner and had survived a life-threatening mining accident which had left him paralyzed.
Chris said: “It was really something quite personal for me to come here and perform my music with that in mind.
“I want to express my sincere appreciation to each person who attended the event, and to every person who has contributed to the preservation and redevelopment of the Clipstone Headstocks heritage site.”
Along with the sold-out shows, Chris also won best music video for Stone Giant – filmed at the colliery site – at Mansfield Town’s first film festival over the summer.
He added: “It has been a great year. I still can’t quite believe it all.”
More music and information about Chris Miggells can be found on his website at www.chrismiggells.com.
Live at The Iron Cathedral is set to hit all major music platforms on Friday, December 1 2023.