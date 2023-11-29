The lights are on, the tree is up and the stage is set for the busy, bustling build-up to Christmas in Mansfield.

A big Christmas lights switch-on ceremony has also been held in Sutton, and with Kirkby taking its turn tomorrow (Thursday), the whole of Ashfield is also bathed in festive spirit.

It all means an exciting weekend, jam-packed with things to do and places to go, not only across Mansfield and Ashfield but also Worksop and Retford and the wider Nottinghamshire area. So please get stuck into our guide below, which features 21 event ideas for the next few days.

The panto season is well under way, with ‘Beauty And The Beast’ continuing at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre and ‘Dick Whittington’ launching at Worksop’s Acorn Theatre. Retford’s Majestic Theatre is not to be outdone either, courtesy of a top-notch Elvis tribute show and a blast of retro rock with hits by the likes of Queen, Fleetwood Mac, U2 and Def Leppard.

If you’re looking for bargain presents, Christmas markets pop up all over the place – from Mansfield Museum and Papplewick Pumping Station to Clumber Park, where the kids also get the chance to meet Santa himself.

Rufford Park hosts Santa’s grotto, as well as a special ‘Carols By Candlelight’ service, while the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre hosts a Christmas wreath-making workshop.

Shoppers in Mansfield town centre are treated to some festive music. And if you fancy treading a bit further afield, there are wonderful Christmas events to sample at the Tropical Butterfly House in North Anston, Wollaton Hall in Nottingham and the National Ice Centre in Nottingham city centre.

Before you set off for your chosen destination, please check its website for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

1 . Kirkby's turn to shine under Christmas spotlight After Sutton last Thursday, it's Kirkby town centre's turn to switch on the lights and host a Christmas celebration tomorrow (Thursday) from 4 pm to 7.30 pm. At the heart of the event will be a music and dance extravaganza featuring choirs from local schools and dancers from local academies, as well as local group, The Red Hot Band. A festive market will feature 50 stalls, selling gifts, crafts and food, and there will be fairground rides too.

2 . Scrooge and 'A Christmas Carol' at Southwell Minster One of the most famous festive tales of all, 'A Christmas Carol', Charles Dickens's timeless tale of hope and redemption, is coming to Southwell Minster on Saturday (7.30 pm to 9.45 pm). The special production, complete with dazzling musical sequences and authentic period costumes, follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he embarks on a journey through his past, present and future to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas.

3 . Beauty, beast and Tracy Beaker in Mansfield's panto Iconic TV character Tracy Beaker springs back to life in Mansfield's annual Christmas panto at the Palace Theatre, which continues every day until New Year's Eve. For the actress who played her, Dani Harmer, is the star of 'Beauty And The Beast', which giuarantees lots of laughs and festive magic for the whole family. It's the story of Belle, who is imprisoned in an enchanted castle by a prince who has been transformed into a hideous beast, and it's a production that has won awards and five-star reviews elsewhere. Harmer's fellow star is Mansfield comedian Adam Moss.