So here is our weekly guide to give you a few ideas of things to do and places to go in and around the district and across the rest of the county.

There is no doubt that Sutton is the place to be in Ashfield as the town hosts its first spectacular Light Night on Friday and Saturday.

But Mansfield folk have lots of options too – whether it’s enjoying a night out at the Palace Theatre with a colliery band or the sounds of Bon Jovi, taking the kids for an adventurous day at Sherwood Pines or relaxing and exploring at The Hermitage nature reserve.

Please remember to visit the website of each individual venue to check opening times and price details, plus any Covid restrictions that might still be in place.

Have a great weekend!

Bang the drum for Sutton Spark!, a troupe of luminescent drummers, provide one of the highlights at Sutton's first Light Night, which takes place on Friday and Saturday from 5.30 pm to 9 pm. At various venues, the local arts charity First Art presents a host of artistes, performances and installations to light up the town. They also include Sense Of Unity, a walkabout show featuring playful puppets and high-energy music.

Follow the Superworm trail Get the kids warmed up for half-term by joining Superworm and friends on their adventure at Sherwood Pines. A self-led trail features brightly illustrated panels and a pack full of fun activities and a mask as the youngsters are taught about the creatures in the movie and book - and those who live in Sherwood Forest.

Tap your toe to colliery band Given its rich mining history, Mansfield and Ashfield has a soft spot for colliery brass bands. So it promises to a big night out on Sunday when one of the best in the business, Grimethorpe Colliery Band, gives a concert at Mansfield's Palace Theatre. A British institution, the band has won multiple awards, as well as a BAFTA nomination for its contribution to the global hit movie, 'Brassed Off'.

Visit festival of science Mansfield Museum is hosting the annual Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity until next Wednesday. Its aim is to take science, technology, engineering and maths out of the lab and into our everyday lives, and there is a programme of events, exhibitions, workshops, activities and live streams specially geared for for families.