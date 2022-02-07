Let there be light! Sutton set to dazzle and sparkle at new event this weekend

Dundu, the giant, illuminated puppet, meets a wondrous little girl. Expect similar scenes at this weekend's exciting, new event, Light Night Ashfield. (PHOTO BY: Ian Knight)

Just some of the characters set to descend on Sutton this weekend as part of an exciting, new event aiming to shine a light on arts and culture within Ashfield.

Light Night Ashfield, which takes place on Friday and Saturday (5.30 pm to 9 pm), brings together an array of street performers, dancers and artistes, as well as a host of installations and activities.

It’s free to go along, and thousands of visitors are expected to watch in wonder as the town of Sutton sparkles, dazzles and inspires like never before.

The mysterious Invisible Man is ready to descend on Sutton this weekend.

It’s all happening because Ashfield – along with Mansfield, Bolsover and north-east Derbyshire – was identified as one of 33 areas across the country where people had fewer opportunities to get involved with the arts and culture.

From Hull to Hounslow and from Rotherham to Slough, the Arts Council has set up the Creative People and Places programme, funded by the National Lottery.

In each of the 33 areas, an independent project or charity has been created to help people choose, create and take part in art experiences where they live.

The charity here is called First Art, and after the success of the Full Shebang Festival in Mansfield last September, Light Night is the first major event to be held in Ashfield.

High-intensity drumming from the spectacular street-performers, Spark! (PHOTO BY: Dan Brady)

"I’m really looking forward to it,” said Kate Learmouth, who is marketing and audience development manager for First Art. “We have had massive support from the community.

"The council has been brilliant and local businesses have helped to promote it.

"There has also been a great response on social media. A lot of people say they will be coming along. The support has been really positive.

"The whole idea is to make the arts and culture more relevant and accessible.

Meet Luma, the eight-metre long, inflatable robot snail, who will star at the exciting Light Night Ashfield event.

"Data collated by the Arts Council suggests that in areas which are not so affluent, fewer arts opportunities are readily available.

"We want to help communities to give new, cultural things a whirl and make quality arts events and activities happen.”

Light Night will showcase what First Art has to offer – and the theme of light is no coincidence either.

"I think it’s a symbol of hope,” said Kate. “There’s an element of light at the end of the tunnel after a couple of difficult years.

One of the neon Signs Of Hope, by Raphael Daden, that will be found at Idlewells Shopping Centre in Sutton this weekend.

"But because this weekend is also close to Valentine’s Day, there is a message of love and unity too.

"It might sound cheesy and cliched, but it’s important to remember that love and unity are nice things to have during these times.”

The weekend’s attractions will be spread around Sutton. The main stage will be situated on Market Place, but other focal points include Sutton Community Academy, Idlewells Shopping Centre, Portland Square and Low Street.

A detailed timetable for both nights can be found via First Art’s social media channels. Check out @CPPFirst Art on Facebook and Instagram, and also @FirstArtProject in Twitter. There’s a digital guide to download from First Art’s website too.

But to put you in the picture, let’s give you a flavour of what to expect, and who you might bump into.

The giant puppet we mentioned earlier is, in fact, Dundu, an international star from Stuttgart in Germany. He glides with ease and grace among spectators, stimulating creativity and a sense of togetherness.

The Light Cycle, which will illuminate Sutton's buildings. (PHOTO BY: Urban Projections)

The Invisible Man is a mysterious walkabout act. A multi-skilled performer, sure to mesmerise with his visual comedy magic.

The team of drummers are Spark!. Feel the rhythmic beat with their high-intensity drumming and their spectacular live music, movement and lighting.

And the inflatable robot snail is Luma. Eight metres long, she looms above visitors with a presence that is gentle and welcoming. She’s definitely from another world!

Dundu leads one of the highlights of Friday’s entertainment, which is a lantern procession from Portland Square at 5.45 pm. Children from Leamington Primary and Nursery Academy in Sutton will take part after spending the week busily making their own lanterns.

Leamington youngsters will also be involved in Neon Ballroom, alongside professional dancers, at The Regency Dance Centre on Market Place, between 7 pm and 9 pm on Saturday. Specially commissioned, this show will be a choreographed dance performance that will literally light up the ballroom.

You can spot intriguing light-installations everywhere you look at Idlewells across the two nights.

For example, The Nectary features six giant flowerheads that hang above you. Mimic a pollinating insect as you move from flower to flower.

Big Knitting features massive glow-in-the-dark knitting needles and neon wool, hung from a wall.

All You Need Love is a seven-metre-long neon sign that provides a backdrop to a choir singing love songs in the build-up to Valentine’s Day.

And Signs Of Hope, by the Nottingham-based sculptor Raphael Daden, comprises neon road-signs that offer encouragement and hope in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The four signs read: ‘Dig Deep’, ‘Keep Going’, ‘You’ve Got This’ and ‘Shine Bright’.

Look out also for The Light Cycle at various locations. Projections from the bike will enable you to see Sutton’s buildings in a whole new light.

Meanwhile, Sutton Community Academy not only welcomes Luma at 5.30 pm each evening but also hosts Glow-In-The-Dark Doodling. The academy is the place to be too on both evenings for a Light Night Silent Disco.

Add huge lanterns, digital projections and ultraviolet entertainment and it is clear that Light Night Ashfield will transform Sutton into a town of bright positivity, spreading rays of hope for the future.

Let there be light!

It's Spark! again, banging the drum for Sutton. (PHOTO BY: Tempo Media)