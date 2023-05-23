News you can trust since 1952
'Friendly' donation from Mansfield folk to 'kickstart' football charity funds

Members from a long-standing folk club in Mansfield have raised funds for a football ‘friendly’ charity.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:50 BST

Mansfield folk club has been running for more than 50 years in various venues across the district.

The club currently operates from Forest Town Arena – the site where football fundraising charity Frenbot hosts their annual fundraising matches.

It was after the folk club closed down for a year during the coronavirus pandemic, that members found their new Forest Town home.

The Frenbot lads are 'thankful' for the donation and continued support.The Frenbot lads are 'thankful' for the donation and continued support.
Elaine Proffitt, of the folk club, said: “We want to offer live music to the people of Mansfield. We do not do this for profit, but we make some money doing it.

“And as we felt so welcomed by Forest Town staff, we asked them what charity they would like us to support with our funds and they recommended Frenbot.”

The folk club, which welcomes an array of abilities and performers, has supported the charity football match for two years now.

Poster for this year's Frenbot, which will be held on Sunday, August 6.Poster for this year's Frenbot, which will be held on Sunday, August 6.
This year, folk club members raised an impressive £400 to kickstart funds for the annual summer-friendly fundraiser.

Frenbot – brainchild of Craig French and Russell Talbot – is an annual family fun day and ‘football friendly’ between local lads, soap stars and reality TV icons.

Craig said: “For the arena to recommend Frenbot is amazing. Thank you. We are so grateful for this donation. This helps kickstart Frenbot 2023.”

On Sunday, August 6, Frenbot will play against Once Upon A Smile to raise money for Men’s Mental Health in Mansfield, Help for Heroes, Kidney Cancer UK and King’s Mill Hospital’s Christmas toy appeal.

