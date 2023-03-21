News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
3 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
3 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
4 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
4 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Police catch speeding motorists in the act on busy Forest Town road

A number of vehicles were caught speeding during a Fatal 4 Speed Operation in Mansfield.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:42 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 10:42 GMT

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team attended New Mill Lane, Forest Town, yesterday, Monday March 20, where several vehicles were stopped and the drivers given words of advice about their manner of driving.

The operation followed concerns raised from residents about speeding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several vehicles were stopped, with a number of motorists found driving in excess of the 40 miles per hour speed limit – with speeds ranging from 47-57mph.

The Mansfield Operation Reacher Team attended New Mill Lane, Forest Town yesterday.
The Mansfield Operation Reacher Team attended New Mill Lane, Forest Town yesterday.
The Mansfield Operation Reacher Team attended New Mill Lane, Forest Town yesterday.
Most Popular

The offending motorists were issued with a Traffic Offence Report for speeding, while others were given words of advice about their manner of driving and dangers of speeding.

Read More
Fire-wrecked Mansfield factory to be demolished
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A post on the Mansfield policing team’s Facebook page said: “The Mansfield Reacher Team would like to remind all drivers to please reduce your speed and understand the impact of speeding for local residents and communities.”