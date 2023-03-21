Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team attended New Mill Lane, Forest Town, yesterday, Monday March 20, where several vehicles were stopped and the drivers given words of advice about their manner of driving.

The operation followed concerns raised from residents about speeding.

Several vehicles were stopped, with a number of motorists found driving in excess of the 40 miles per hour speed limit – with speeds ranging from 47-57mph.

The offending motorists were issued with a Traffic Offence Report for speeding, while others were given words of advice about their manner of driving and dangers of speeding.

