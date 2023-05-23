If approved the development, at Forest Edge, Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield, would be comprise two five-bedroom detached properties, six four-bedroom detached houses, eight three-bedroom semi-detached homes and three, threebedroom bungalows.

The plans have been submitted by Rossi’s Developments.

The new homes would be built at the site of a former home which has been demolished

A design and access statement by Jackson Design Associates, submitted as part of the planning application on behalf of the developer, said: “The site used to have a large detached residential dwelling with a long rectangular garden to the rear, but this has been demolished.

“The site is accessed off Oak Tree Lane to the western boundary of the site.

“There was previously a vehicular access point which lead to the garages and driveway to the former dwelling albeit this was located more to the northern end of the western boundary.

“The proposed site layout sees this repositioned further south and in a more central position on the western boundary.

“The site has undergone several surveys including topographical, arboricultural, ecological and ground investigation works. These will accompany the application. From an ecological perspective, the site was found to have no protected species.

“Badger and deer, among other wildlife, were once thought to have used the land for foraging but most recent studies have found no activity and no evidence of any setts.

“The site has been cleared in readiness for development, leaving there limited ecological value to the site.”