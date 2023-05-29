Free attractions for Warsop carnival thanks to 'amazing' charity shop volunteers

Last year’s carnival saw hundreds of people flock to The Carrs, Church Warsop, to enjoy a day of fun at the event’s long-awaited return.

Highlights of the event, back after an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic, included rides, fairground games, stalls, entertainment and live music from Warsop’s homegrown band Ferocious Dog.

Since last year, volunteers have been raising funds at the carnival charity shop, on Warsop High Street, hoping to make this year even “bigger and better”.

Warsop carnival charity shop volunteers.

Luke Pearson, aged 38, committee chairman, said: "I am thankful for the super effort from all the volunteers who run this shop as without them, the carnival would not be possible.

“Without the amazing support we have received from the community and our group of volunteers, we could not have delivered this.

“I'm so excited for this year's carnival. Please save the date.”

This year’s carnival will be held at The Carrs on Sunday, July 2.

There will be 17 free attractions available for children, including go karts, laser quest, bucking bronco and more to be revealed on the day.

The charity shop is run entirely by volunteers – relying on donations for stock – with all proceeds going directly to the carnival committee.

Volunteers include Donna Cripps, Christine Cripps, Paula Sommerset, Ann Bennett, Emmeline Storer, Anna Ritchie, Sonia Jardner, Sue Armstrong, Judith Morris and Wendy Dickson.