News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Free attractions for Warsop carnival thanks to 'amazing' charity shop volunteers

Volunteers at a charity shop in Warsop have been thanked by the carnival committee for their “amazing support” and “super effort” as funds raised have secured free rides and attractions for the annual summer event.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th May 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read

Last year’s carnival saw hundreds of people flock to The Carrs, Church Warsop, to enjoy a day of fun at the event’s long-awaited return.

Highlights of the event, back after an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic, included rides, fairground games, stalls, entertainment and live music from Warsop’s homegrown band Ferocious Dog.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since last year, volunteers have been raising funds at the carnival charity shop, on Warsop High Street, hoping to make this year even “bigger and better”.

Warsop carnival charity shop volunteers.Warsop carnival charity shop volunteers.
Warsop carnival charity shop volunteers.
Most Popular
Read More
'It means the world to us': Proud Mansfield family captures five generations in ...

Luke Pearson, aged 38, committee chairman, said: "I am thankful for the super effort from all the volunteers who run this shop as without them, the carnival would not be possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Without the amazing support we have received from the community and our group of volunteers, we could not have delivered this.

“I'm so excited for this year's carnival. Please save the date.”

This year’s carnival will be held at The Carrs on Sunday, July 2.

There will be 17 free attractions available for children, including go karts, laser quest, bucking bronco and more to be revealed on the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity shop is run entirely by volunteers – relying on donations for stock – with all proceeds going directly to the carnival committee.

Volunteers include Donna Cripps, Christine Cripps, Paula Sommerset, Ann Bennett, Emmeline Storer, Anna Ritchie, Sonia Jardner, Sue Armstrong, Judith Morris and Wendy Dickson.

More details about Warsop carnival can be found at warsopcarnival.co.uk

Related topics:WarsopVolunteers