'It means the world to us': Proud Mansfield family captures five generations in one photo

Tracey Hall said the five generations all live close together in the Mansfield area – and have done throughout their lives.

Warsop resident Tracey, who is 57, gave birth to daughter Kelly at the age of 19. Kelly is now 38 and mum to son Brandon Lee, 19. Both now live in Sutton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brandon delighted his family back on April 3, when he welcomed baby daughter Kyra Lee into the world. The newest member of the family meant it was possible to capture five generations in a single photo.

Great great grandma Wendy Mankowski, 78, daughter Tracey Hall, 57, granddaughter Kelly Hall, 38, great grandson Brandon Lee, 19, and great great granddaughter Kyra Lee, who was born in April.

The oldest family member is 78-year-old great, great grandmother and former nursing home cook Wendy Mankowski, who lives in Mansfield.

Tracey said the photo will be a precious family keepsake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s marvellous, it’s wonderful and it means the world to us.

“My mum loves it. Five generations – she’s over the moon and she’s so proud of us all.”

The next family milestone is coming up in 2025, when Wendy turns 80, Tracey turns 60, and Kelly turns 40, all in the space of a few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family is planning a huge joint celebration to mark the occasion.