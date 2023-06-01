News you can trust since 1952
Four people found in possession of cocaine by police sniffer dogs in Mansfield

Four people were found in possession of cocaine during a police dog operation in Mansfield town centre.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read

More than a dozen people were stopped and searched on Saturday evening (May 27) during a routine patrol by two police sniffer dogs.

The routine operation also included a number of additional officers, who worked in partnership with the dog handlers to identify suspects in-and-around the town’s pubs and clubs.

Four people were detained after they were found in possession of cocaine and given cautions.

Each were stopped and searched after they tried to avoid contact with the dogs.

Sergeant Alice Bartle, of the Mansfield town centre policing team, said: “This is a regular policing operation to tackle drug-related crime and the associated violence and disorder that goes with it.

“Visitors to our town centre can expect to see more of our passive search dogs over the summer months as continue to target those involved in drug-related crime.”