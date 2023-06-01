Four people found in possession of cocaine by police sniffer dogs in Mansfield

More than a dozen people were stopped and searched on Saturday evening (May 27) during a routine patrol by two police sniffer dogs.

The routine operation also included a number of additional officers, who worked in partnership with the dog handlers to identify suspects in-and-around the town’s pubs and clubs.

Four people were detained after they were found in possession of cocaine and given cautions.

Each were stopped and searched after they tried to avoid contact with the dogs.

Sergeant Alice Bartle, of the Mansfield town centre policing team, said: “This is a regular policing operation to tackle drug-related crime and the associated violence and disorder that goes with it.