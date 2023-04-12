Police are investigating the assault which happened at Rainworth Skatepark on Saturday, April 8, just after 1pm.

A 14-year-old girl was assaulted in an unprovoked attack, leaving her with a black eye and bruising to her face.

What made the attack more sickening was that members of the group filmed the incident and later posted the video on social media.

Officers have spoken with the victim’s mum and a statement is set to be taken from the girl this week.

Insp David Platt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This must have been truly horrific for the victim and her family and we are taking this incident extremely seriously.”

One person who saw the video was Rainworth resident Lorraine Betts, who was so appalled, she immediately vowed to do something to help the girl.

She set up Go Fund Me page to “raise some money so she can treat herself and we can let her know she is worth a lot more than these horrible bullies”.

She initially wanted to raise £500 – currently the total stands at more than £1,500.

She said: “I don’t know the girl at all, I just felt touched by the story.

“I saw the video, thought it was absolutely vile and I messaged her mum and then took some gifts over to her.

“I met the girl and I thought she was very brave because she’s been through so much and she even tried to take her own life five weeks ago.

“I told them I wanted to set up the Go Fund Me page and it’s really taken off – we got to the £500 within two hours.

“The community spirit has really been there, she’s had offers from three different companies for help with counselling, she’s had vouchers from a gentleman for her to go and treat herself in his shop and a flower shop has offered her some floristry lessons.

“Everyone has really stepped up for her, it’s just so sad the circumstances that have led to this.

“The poor girl thinks she’s worthless but this just goes to show she’s not and everyone’s behind her.”