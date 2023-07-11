Photos: Notts healthcare team take on Sutton parkrun for NHS 75th birthday

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust workers and supporters took on the regular park run in a Sutton park over the weekend – as ‘parkrun for the NHS’ celebrations help mark the 75th birthday of the National Health Service.

The parkrun, at Brierley Forest, was a timed event, with many runners and supporters wearing blue clothing or fancy dress costumes to mark the occasion.

The free event, located at Brierley Forest Visitor Centre, Skegby Lane, Huthwaite, saw hundreds of people turn up and show support for the NHS.

The parkrun is a free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event for walkers, joggers, runners and spectators.

Michael Woods is a Nottinghamshire clinical nurse specialist at the trust and one of the organisers of the Brierley Forest parkrun.

He said: “We are a friendly inclusive parkrun community built on our volunteers.”

Many of the volunteers were from the NHS and worked at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

And there were more than 75 first time visitors to the parkrun on the day, with many commenting on how “inclusive” the event was.

Mr Woods said: “The NHS parkrun takeover and subsequent social gathering for cake at the café went amazing.

“There were a range of abilities taking part. Three team GB athletes at the front of the field, to the NHS walking group bringing up the rear, all are park runners.

“Whether you’re walking, jogging, running or volunteering – everyone is welcome.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with the volunteer team can visit parkrun.org.uk/brierleyforest/volunteer

