Phil Atkinson and Matt Allcock are among five new PCSOs joining Nottinghamshire Police having completed an eight-week training programme at the force’s Arnold headquarters.

Prior to joining police teams across the county, they had an audience with Chief Constable Kate Meynell, who encouraged them to serve with “integrity, pride and compassion”.

Phil, aged 41, previously worked as a postman for 21 years before changing career to join the police.

He said: “It’s a massive change for me but one I’m really excited about.

“I’ve wanted to be a PCSO for a long time as I enjoy being out in the community and engaging with people.

“I’m the first person in my family to join the police so I’m really proud.”

Matt, 22, already had experience of Mansfield policing as a cadet in the town between 2016 and 2018.

He said: “My grandparents both worked for the force and are really proud that I’ve joined too.

“Growing up, I always told them I wanted to be in the police and now that it’s happened my whole family is really pleased.”

Publicly facing, PCSOs provide a visible, accessible and approachable uniformed presence in the community to offer reassurance, defuse situations with threats of conflict, improve confidence and trust, gather information and foster good community relations.

This latest PCSO cohort also includes 58-year-old Jon Morris, who worked as a PCSO in Lancashire about 20 years ago, before moving to Nottinghamshire, 20-year-old Libbie-Grace Flint, who is joining the Bulwell team, and Tom Middleton, aged 21, who completed a policing degree at Derby University and will be based at Radford Road Police Station.

Ms Meynell said: “These new PCSOs, who bring with them a variety of skills, will work with us to deliver the best possible service to our communities.

“Policing is all about public service and duty, and these officers will play an integral part in keeping residents across Nottinghamshire safe.

“I wish them all the best in their careers and ongoing studies.”