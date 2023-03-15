News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
38 minutes ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
40 minutes ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
55 minutes ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
1 hour ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
2 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter

Kikrby mum was twice drink-drive limit when she flipped car on to side

A Kirkby mum was more than twice the drink-drive limit when she flipped her car onto its side, a court heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:42 GMT- 1 min read

Caroline Hornby was trapped inside her Vauxhall after the accident on Walesby Drive, on September 28, at 11.45pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Fiona McClelland, prosecuting, said that when Hornby was cut free by the fire service she appeared dazed and was unable to provide a breath sample.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A blood test revealed she had 183 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80mg.

Mansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Most Popular

She told police she had been drinking the night before, but could not say how much.

Hornby, aged 37, of Woodland Walk, Kirkby, admitted drink-driving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Jail for Mansfield axe man who swung at family friend’s head while neighbours lo...

Hornby, who represented herself, said: “I was tired. I wear contact lenses and was trying to put my contact lens back in.”

The mum-of three is of previous good character and received credit for her prompt guilty plea.

District judge Gillian Young took her “difficult personal circumstances” into account before she fined Hornby £120 and ordered her to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hornby was banned from driving for 20 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 152 days if she completes it before April 2024.