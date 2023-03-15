News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
21 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
4 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Kirkby man armed with knuckle-duster risked automatic six-month jail term

A boozed-up Kirkby man who armed himself with a knuckle-duster when he went to a pub in Sutton risked triggering an automatic six-month prison sentence, a court heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:07 GMT- 1 min read

Police were called to The White Swan, on Devonshire Square, Sutton town centre, after reports Jonathon Brown was carrying a knuckleduster, on February 9, at 7.20pm.

Fiona McClelland, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said Brown aged 30, has previous convictions for possessing offensive weapons from 2009 and 2011.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brown, of Southwell Close, Kirkby, admitted possession of an offensive weapon.

Mansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Most Popular

However, Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said there were “exceptional reasons” not to impose the automatic prison sentence triggered by a ‘third strike’ offence.

He said Brown was aged only 16 at the time of the first offence, while the second happened when he just turned 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There was a seven-year gap before any further offending and no disorder took place,” he said, adding that Brown has “significant mental health issues”.

Read More
Jail for Mansfield axe man who swung at family friend’s head while neighbours lo...

And this was enough for the court to spare him jail.

Sentencing, District Judge Gillian Young told Brown: “You were intoxicated and you armed yourself with a knuckle-duster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That is a high-risk combination of circumstances. However, I appreciate how much you have been struggling with your mental health.”

She said that those factors, plus the age of his previous convictions, enabled her to depart from imposing a prison sentence.

Instead Brown was given a 12-month community order with a 31-day programme and ordered to carry out up to 15 days of rehabilitation. He must also pay a surcharge of £48 and £85 costs.