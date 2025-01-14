Former Mansfield priest Keith Hebden speaks about life after leaving Church of England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dr Keith Hebden, 48, served at St. Mark’s Church in Mansfield from 2012 to 2016 and spoke fondly of his time in the district.

He said: “My work here, alongside members of the congregation, had a remarkable impact on us and played a crucial role in my personal and professional journey.

“These are my favourite stories. I witnessed the power of community in the way people collaborated and supported one another.”

Dr Keith Hebden (pictured) is no longer a Church of England priest.

Although Keith has since left organised religion and relocated, he had nothing but admiration for religious leaders in the area, including Reverend Caroline Phillips and former Methodist Minister Wendy Ince, describing both as a "formidable" force.

Even after resigning, Keith continued to work closely with churches, priests and religious groups on a fulltime basis, preferring the role of community organiser over parish priest.

During his residency as a priest in Mansfield, Keith often made headlines, such as being one of six activists who broke into RAF Waddington and planted a “peace garden” as a form of protest.

Keith was also involved in a news story where he lay down in the middle of a petrol station forecourt in Mansfield to protest against government oppression in Burma.

Mansfield credit union campaign. Order from Left to right - Mark Fretwell, Stuart Richardson, Sonya Ward, Agnieszka Drozdz, former Rev Keith Hebden and Steve Yemm (now Mansfield MP).

Additionally, he undertook a 40-day hunger strike as part of a high-profile campaign to raise awareness about food poverty.

At one point, he even reported for Mansfield Chad from the refugee camp in Calais, known as the Jungle.

As some readers may remember, Keith was a regular columnist for the Chad and has written several nonfiction books during his life, including ‘Seeking Justice: The Radical Compassion of Jesus’ (2012), ‘Dalit Theology and Christian Anarchism’ (2010), and more recently, ‘Re-enchanting the Activist: Spirituality and Social Change’ (2016).

Keith, who left the Church of England three years ago, now resides in Oxfordshire and teaches religion and ethics.

“The big shift for me was less theological and more about the institution,” he explained, addressing his departure.

He stated that one of his primary reasons for leaving the church was concerns about safeguarding within the institution, feeling that the Church of England did not provide a safe environment for vulnerable adults, young people, and children.

However, after the public resignation of Archbishop Justin Welby, Keith expressed his hope for positive institutional changes, anticipating that the church may become a safer and welcoming environment for everyone.

The former priest remains active in his social advocacy and often shares his insights on current events and publishes writings on relational leadership theory and post-Church spirituality.

Readers can watch Keith’s latest videos on his YouTube page at www.youtube.com/@KeithHebden.

Since sharing his videos online this month, Keith said he has received messages of interest and support from dozens of people, with a handful of those being from the Mansfield area.

“The interest from Mansfield has been a lovely surprise given how long I’ve been out of the area,” he added.

The 48-year-old explained: "The main focus of these videos is to explore the spiritual practices that we can engage in, both individually and with others, regardless of religious beliefs or faith.

“It doesn't matter whether you believe in God or not; I'm interested in discovering what practices others are following and suggesting.

“When people leave the church, where do they go? I want to capture that.”

Despite no longer being a priest or church member, Keith confirmed his views and values remain relatively unchanged.

He concluded: “What you believe is less of an issue than what you do.

“There’s loads of us out there that still have a belief the world is bigger but we don’t necessarily belong to an organised religion.”