Latest reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Elliott Ward, 19, of Maypole Road, Mansfield, admitted: racially / religiously aggravated common assault. Sentence: 12 month community order with 250 hours of unpaid work. Compensation: £1,000. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Craig Soloman, 46, of Penn Street, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating. Sentence: 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation: £250.
Shaun Berrisford, 41, of Rosewood Drive, Kirkby, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £50. Fine: £124.
David Parker, 36, of Bilborough Road, Mansfield, admitted: obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty and assault by beating of an emergency worker. Compensation: £100. Fine: £200. Surcharge: £114. Costs: £85.
Jay-Lee Robinson, 19, of Cedar Lane, Ollerton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 71 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 12 month community order with 10 rehabilitation days. Disqualification period: 20 months, disqualification reduction period: 20 weeks. Fine: £350. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Laura Faulkner, 36, of Edwin Street, Sutton, admitted: in charge of motor vehicle with 97 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £184. Fine: £461. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.
Wayne Ogelsby, 47, of George Street, Hucknall, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Disqualification period: 30 months, disqualification reduction period: 30 weeks. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Joe Slaney, 21, of Sycamore Street, Church Warsop, admitted: driving without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. Sentence: 12 weeks. Disqualification period: 22 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.
Damien Hudson, 40, of Lowmoor Road, Kirkby, admitted: exposure, assault by beating of an emergency worker and drunk and disorderly in a public place. Sentence: 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Required to sign sex offenders register for 7 years. Compensation: £100.
Jason Dawes, 49, of Littleover Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage and theft of pedal cycle. Compensation: £2. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200.
Jonathan Burton, 31, of Mapletoft Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: use a motor vehicle without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 3 months.