Latest reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

Elliott Ward, 19, of Maypole Road, Mansfield, admitted: racially / religiously aggravated common assault. Sentence: 12 month community order with 250 hours of unpaid work. Compensation: £1,000. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Craig Soloman, 46, of Penn Street, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating. Sentence: 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation: £250.

Shaun Berrisford, 41, of Rosewood Drive, Kirkby, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £50. Fine: £124.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
David Parker, 36, of Bilborough Road, Mansfield, admitted: obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty and assault by beating of an emergency worker. Compensation: £100. Fine: £200. Surcharge: £114. Costs: £85.

Jay-Lee Robinson, 19, of Cedar Lane, Ollerton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 71 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 12 month community order with 10 rehabilitation days. Disqualification period: 20 months, disqualification reduction period: 20 weeks. Fine: £350. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Laura Faulkner, 36, of Edwin Street, Sutton, admitted: in charge of motor vehicle with 97 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £184. Fine: £461. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Wayne Ogelsby, 47, of George Street, Hucknall, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Disqualification period: 30 months, disqualification reduction period: 30 weeks. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Joe Slaney, 21, of Sycamore Street, Church Warsop, admitted: driving without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. Sentence: 12 weeks. Disqualification period: 22 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.

Damien Hudson, 40, of Lowmoor Road, Kirkby, admitted: exposure, assault by beating of an emergency worker and drunk and disorderly in a public place. Sentence: 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Required to sign sex offenders register for 7 years. Compensation: £100.

Jason Dawes, 49, of Littleover Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage and theft of pedal cycle. Compensation: £2. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200.

Jonathan Burton, 31, of Mapletoft Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: use a motor vehicle without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 3 months.

