Networking continues for Nottinghamshire animal charities with 'generous' donation
Two animal charities in Nottinghamshire were racing against time to rescue a missing dog named Raven, who had travelled 14 miles across the county.
After four days of searching, volunteers from Beauty's Legacy and Doggy Dens UK Rescue successfully located Raven in a suburb of Nottingham.
Raven’s owner, Ken, was present to assist in the search and was thrilled to be reunited with her.
Although the rescue was successful, unfortunately equipment set up by Beauty's Legacy – a Nottinghamshire-based charity dedicated to locating missing, lost, and stolen animals – was stolen during the search.
Once Denise Hardwick from Doggy Dens UK Rescue and Ken learned about this, the pair, with the backing of Denise's rescue charity, funded a thermal scope and night vision goggles for Lisa Dean and her team of volunteers at Beauty's Legacy.
Lisa and Mansfield volunteer Karen Perry, who played a pivotal role in Raven’s safe rescue, were then invited to the Doggy Dens site, neighbouring with Rex Pet Hotel in Cuckney, to once again meet with Raven and Ken and receive their donation.
During their visit, Lisa and Karen showcased two of the charity’s UK-wide appeals by wearing shirts featuring missing pets.
Karen wore a shirt that read #BringBearHome, highlighting Bear, a Lakeland Terrier missing from Lancashire, while Lisa's shirt displayed #FindHenry, referring to Henry, a cocker spaniel missing from the West Midlands.
When Ken, Raven's owner from Ollerton, realised Raven was missing, he immediately contacted Denise as Raven had been a ‘Doggy Dens’ rescue dog before Ken adopted her.
Denise then reached out to Beauty's Legacy, as both charities worked together to locate Raven after a sighting reported her being near Nottingham City Hospital and then again on Bulwell tram line.
Speaking on the donation, Denise said: “When he heard kit had been stolen, we wanted to help straight away.
“Without Lisa and her volunteers, we might not have safely found Raven, especially with the temperature dropping and time against us.
“It was an emotional reunion.”
Lisa and Karen expressed their gratitude for the donation.
Lisa explained: “We want to extend a huge thank you to Denise and Ken for their generous donation.
“Losing a kit during the rescue mission was a significant setback, but receiving this donation has truly helped us.
“It will ensure that we can continue our work not only in Nottinghamshire but across the country.”
Ken expressed his appreciation for the efforts made to locate his girl and said he felt incredibly blessed to have Raven back home.
He explained: “Raven has settled back home really well, and it's just wonderful to have her here.
“She seems happy to be back with her German Shepherd brothers too. I just want to thank everyone for helping to find her.”
Following this successful reunion, Lisa and Denise emphasised the importance of adhering to guidance regarding missing animals.
They highlighted key points such as not approaching or spooking the animals and the vital role that posters and reporting sightings plays in locating animals on the run.
For more information about both charities, see www.beautyslegacy.co.uk and doggydensukrescue.co.uk.
