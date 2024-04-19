Forest Town twins raising funds for ‘life-changing expedition’ with international camp visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pippa and Suzy Mellors, 16, from Forest Town, have been given a fantastic opportunity to go on a four-week expedition trip to Borneo, Southeast Asia, by their school, The Garibaldi School.

Camps International offers life-changing expeditions as a school expedition provider in four continents.

Camps International invests in building permanent camps worldwide and strives to maintain the highest standards of responsible tourism throughout its operations.

The twins will participate in a range of community, wildlife, and environmental projects aimed at helping some of the poorest communities on the planet to live better lives.

The projects will include reforestation efforts, building projects such as installing flushable toilets, systems, and community buildings, as well as teaching young school children Maths and English to improve their education.

The twins will also be able to spend five days by the beach completing an open-water scuba dive course.

Pippa, a young leader for the 4th Sutton Brownies, said: “We are trying to raise funds to help pay for part of the trip and to do this we are going to do a range of fundraising events.

“One of these is a sponsored recyclable litter pick.

“We are going to aim to help communities of Forest Town, Mansfield and Clipstone collect and recycle 7,029 pieces of rubbish.

“The reason the number is so specific is because it is 7029 miles to Borneo and therefore each piece of rubbish gets us closer to our destination.”

Suzy added: “We are both looking forward to this incredible opportunity, as it’s something that we have always wanted to do from a young age.

“It is an amazing thing for us to develop key life skills and improve the lives of those less fortunate than us.”

The twins, who both volunteer and have part-time jobs in the community, are currently working towards their GCSEs with plans to study for their A-Levels at The Garibaldi Sixth Form.

Readers can support the twins and help them reach their £4,000 target by donating to their fundraising page at www.gofundme.com/f/pippa-and-suzys-2025-camp-borneo-scuba-expedition