The Garibaldi School celebrates opening of new Sixth Form provision

The opening ceremony was attended by the local community including staff, current and ex-students, governors, local councillors, Nova Education Trust members and local businesses Make Consulting and Tour Construction.

The original building consisted of a home layout as it was the caretaker’s bungalow but with significant funding from Nova Education Trust, an extensive project was possible to improve the learning environment for current and future Sixth Form students.

Year 12 Student Leaders, Ashton Lang and Isobel Dobson, said: “We are grateful for the chance to study in a new and improved Sixth Form.

“As current Year 12 students, we look forward to how this new Sixth Form will allow us to make the most out of our studies in Year 13.”

Nearly a decade ago, the Sixth Form consisted of 35 students but as it stands now, with increasing applicant numbers, the new provision could support 120 students.

The Garibaldi School is continuing to grow and strengthen their academic success and this is evident in their Sixth Form A Level results, placing them in the top 10 in the county.

Ben West, Director of Garibaldi’s Sixth Form, said. “I am proud of the achievement of our Sixth Form which has continued to go from strength to strength.

"The new facilities and fresh, modern look mean that the space is suited to students’ needs and allows students to study and work in a comfortable, light environment that is conducive to achieving well.

“I am looking forward to showing off our new Sixth Form space to students in younger years so that they can see themselves using the facilities in their future.”

James Aldred, Headteacher at The Garibaldi School, said: “The high grades being achieved are enabling many students to secure university placements, apprenticeships and employment opportunities, with four students securing places at Oxford and Cambridge universities.

“I hope the new Sixth Form base will be a space for the students to be proud of, inspiring and promoting adulthood, responsibility and independence.”

With significant thought and planning going into the renovation, the main aim was to provide a space that replicated a work environment, supporting the needs and requirements of young people and to bring all of that into the 21st century.

Make Consulting, who designed the space and brought the project to life, said: “It’s been a pleasure to be involved.

“Thank you for allowing us to attend your opening ceremony. It was great to celebrate with you and see the finished result. It looks amazing.”

There were a lot of people to thank at the ceremony and James Aldred made sure he did not miss anyone out who helped this project to completion.