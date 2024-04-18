Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last month, the Chad reported on a scheme to turn a house on Grizedale Rise in Forest Town into a home delivering “high-quality care in appropriate, comfortable surroundings, supported by staff”.

Now a similar planning application has been received by Mansfield District Council for a four-bedroom property at 21 Opal Close, near the Berry Hill area of town.

The company behind both plans is One Home Property UK Ltd, which is part of One Home Care, based in Warrington, Cheshire.

A planning application has been submitted to turn this four-bedroom house at 21 Opal Close, Mansfield into a care home for a vulnerable child, who would be supervised by staff.

A planning statement, submitted to the council, says: “The proposed use would accommodate a vulnerable child, aged between seven and 17, who presents social, emotional and behavioural difficulties.

"The home would provide support for a young person who has a range of complex individual needs.”

The child would live permanently at the house and be supervised by three members of One Home staff, who would work a rota to include night shifts. The idea is that they operate as a family household.

"The child would have full, unrestricted access to the property, with the exception of a ground-floor staff office, which would be locked for security and protection purposes,” says the planning statement.

"The role of staff would be almost identical to that of parents, cooking meals, assisting the child with their homework, transporting them to school and providing emotional and physical support.

"Activities, such as shopping and going to the cinema, would be undertaken as a family. The child and staff members would eat and live together as a single household.”

No external alterations would be made to the detached property, which is believed to have been sold last year after appearing on the market for £325,000.

One Home Care’s website says it “creates a sense of comfort by welcoming vulnerable children into a peaceful home. Our homes are havens in which they can play, relax and eventually begin to heal.”

The company says its staff are “highly trained, dedicated, responsive and passionate about the potential of each child.”