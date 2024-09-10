Football communities unite to support Ashfield family following death of 12-year-old
Riley Townsend, from Sutton, died on September 1 and is known to have struggled with mental health issues, stemming from an ADHD and autism diagnosis.
Riley, who had played for Kirkby Colts Football Club and Teversal Football Club, leaves behind his parents, Abi and Matt Townsend, along with his siblings.
In the days following Riley's death, the community united to provide support, condolences, and raise funds for the family's funeral expenses.
And now, a football community in Ashfield and Bolsover has announced that it will join forces to raise funds for Riley's family.
On Saturday, September 14, coaches from Ashfield Athletic FC and Newton and Blackwell FC will be cycling from the Derby County ground to Nottingham Forest's City Ground, and then to Holme Pierrepont in Rushcliffe.
At the same time, players and parents from teams in both districts' football teams will be cycling the same distance around the lake at Holme Pierrepont to see who can complete the 20.5 miles first.
The fundraising event will see coaches versus players and parents.
For more information about the ‘Bike Ride Challenge for Riley’, readers can visit: https://gofund.me/69209b61
The fundraising page, with a target of £3,000, has already raised over £200 within a day of its launch.
Jack Swaisland, Ashfield Athletic Football Club coach and fundraising organiser, said: “‘When we heard about the devastating news about Riley’s passing, we were all keen to do something to raise some funds for Riley’s family.
“No one should have to feel like they have no way out and we can’t even begin to imagine what Riley’s friends and family are going through.
“The coaches from Ashfield Athletic FC and Newton and Blackwell Tornadoes FC got together and decided on the bike ride challenge.
“It really has united the grassroots community and showed a great community spirit.
“It is going to be tough but everyone can’t wait to get going.”
Jack added: “We hope that with people’s kind generosity – we can help Riley’s family at such a dark time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.