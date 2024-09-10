Football communities unite to support Ashfield family following death of 12-year-old

The Ashfield and Bolsover football community is uniting to raise funds for the family of 12-year-old Riley Townsend, who tragically took his own life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riley Townsend, from Sutton, died on September 1 and is known to have struggled with mental health issues, stemming from an ADHD and autism diagnosis.

Riley, who had played for Kirkby Colts Football Club and Teversal Football Club, leaves behind his parents, Abi and Matt Townsend, along with his siblings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the days following Riley's death, the community united to provide support, condolences, and raise funds for the family's funeral expenses.

Coaches and players at Ashfield Athletic FC.

And now, a football community in Ashfield and Bolsover has announced that it will join forces to raise funds for Riley's family.

On Saturday, September 14, coaches from Ashfield Athletic FC and Newton and Blackwell FC will be cycling from the Derby County ground to Nottingham Forest's City Ground, and then to Holme Pierrepont in Rushcliffe.

At the same time, players and parents from teams in both districts' football teams will be cycling the same distance around the lake at Holme Pierrepont to see who can complete the 20.5 miles first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newton & Blackwell FC.

The fundraising event will see coaches versus players and parents.

For more information about the ‘Bike Ride Challenge for Riley’, readers can visit: https://gofund.me/69209b61

The fundraising page, with a target of £3,000, has already raised over £200 within a day of its launch.

Jack Swaisland, Ashfield Athletic Football Club coach and fundraising organiser, said: “‘When we heard about the devastating news about Riley’s passing, we were all keen to do something to raise some funds for Riley’s family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No one should have to feel like they have no way out and we can’t even begin to imagine what Riley’s friends and family are going through.

“The coaches from Ashfield Athletic FC and Newton and Blackwell Tornadoes FC got together and decided on the bike ride challenge.

“It really has united the grassroots community and showed a great community spirit.

“It is going to be tough but everyone can’t wait to get going.”

Jack added: “We hope that with people’s kind generosity – we can help Riley’s family at such a dark time.”