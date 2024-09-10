PHOTOS: Here are seven cosy parks 'perfect' for an autumnal walk in Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th Sep 2024, 09:58 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 12:40 BST
As autumn has arrived, we have suggested seven seasonal places to visit for a cosy autumnal walk with a warm beverage this October.

Whether you stop by a nearby café before your walk or bring along a flask, these places are perfect for a seasonal stroll.

Here are seven places to visit this autumn for a refreshing walk in nature in or near Ashfield.

We have shared seven suggestions for the perfect autumnal walk in Ashfield.

1. Autumn walk

We have shared seven suggestions for the perfect autumnal walk in Ashfield.

Kings Mill Reservoir in Sutton offers a wonderful autumnal walk, with a tree-covered path skirting parts of the reservoir where you can fully embrace the beauty of autumn.

2. Kings Mill Reservoir

Kings Mill Reservoir in Sutton offers a wonderful autumnal walk, with a tree-covered path skirting parts of the reservoir where you can fully embrace the beauty of autumn. Photo: Ashfield Chad

Titchfield Park in Hucknall is a great place for a walk, especially during the autumn season. It's an award-winning Green Flag Park, located just a 10-minute walk from Hucknall Town Centre.

3. Titchfield Park, Hucknall

Titchfield Park in Hucknall is a great place for a walk, especially during the autumn season. It's an award-winning Green Flag Park, located just a 10-minute walk from Hucknall Town Centre. Photo: Google

Sutton Lawn is a great spot to visit in autumn. It is located on Lawn Avenue, making it one of Ashfield's cherished green spaces.

4. Sutton Lawn

Sutton Lawn is a great spot to visit in autumn. It is located on Lawn Avenue, making it one of Ashfield's cherished green spaces. Photo: Google

