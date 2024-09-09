Kirkby man arrested in modern slavery investigation as police raid suspected brothel

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offenses after police carried out warrants at two properties in Nottingham, including the arrest of a 68-year-old man at a property in Kirkby.

Police officers visited two premises in connection with suspected exploitation of women who may have been forced to operate as sex workers.

Warrants were executed at a flat in Pelham Road, in Sherwood Rise, and Warton Avenue, St Ann’s, on Wednesday, September 4.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested at the Pelham Road property, while a 49-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were detained at the Warton Avenue property.

And following inquiries, a fourth person – a 68-year-old man – was arrested at a property in Kirkby.

All four individuals were taken into custody to be questioned on suspicion of keeping or managing a brothel used for prostitution, arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation, and inciting or causing another person to become a prostitute for their own gain.

They have since been bailed with conditions while the investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Modern Slavery team, said: “Coordinated searches were executed at two separate addresses and inquiries are ongoing as part of this investigation.

“We are committed to tackling the harm and exploitation associated with sex work and we take a victim-first approach with this issue, which is why we also work closely with charities and support groups to ensure woman identified as being involved in prostitution can access the network of support available to them.”