Food bank for Mansfield and Ashfield pet owners in need of donations 'now more than ever'

The food bank is a not-for-profit service with a Facebook group of more than 700 members, with several posts each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the food bank launched in September, Sarah and Sammy said the service has been inundated with struggling pet owners in need of a helping hand.

The food bank supports pet owners across Mansfield and Ashfield.

Sarah, who named the food bank after her dog, Toby, said: “As a dog lover, I was really worried about how many dogs will be affected by the rising cost of living.

“It is something my friend and I just thought about launching for Mansfield and Ashfield, as we know communities are struggling right now – and it is important to be there for our pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no shame in needing help. We just want people to know we are here.

“We do our best to help with two weeks worth of food when you contact us for your animal, however, we do try to help with flea treatments and worming tablets but as you know these are not cheap.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with support for dogs, the food bank also supports pet owners with cat food and other essentials for pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Items are donated to the group and then distributed by the friends in their spare time.

Sammy said: “We hate to ask but we are running low on donations and we are being asked now more than ever for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are trying to help as many people as we can so we would appreciate any donations.

“We are mostly in need of cat food but all donations are greatly appreciated and vital for our service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In aid of the food bank, there will be a fundraising market at No. 5 Bistro, Madeline Court, Mansfield, on February 15 between 4pm and 7pm.