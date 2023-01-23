Food bank for Mansfield and Ashfield pet owners in need of donations 'now more than ever'
A food bank set up by friends for pet owners in the Mansfield and Ashfield area is appealing for donations “now more than ever” amid rising demand.
Toby’s doggy food bank was set up by Sarah Meehan, of Mansfield Woodhouse , and Sammy Russell, from Sutton, following concerns about the rising cost of living and its impact on pet owners.
The food bank is a not-for-profit service with a Facebook group of more than 700 members, with several posts each day.
Since the food bank launched in September, Sarah and Sammy said the service has been inundated with struggling pet owners in need of a helping hand.
Sarah, who named the food bank after her dog, Toby, said: “As a dog lover, I was really worried about how many dogs will be affected by the rising cost of living.
“It is something my friend and I just thought about launching for Mansfield and Ashfield, as we know communities are struggling right now – and it is important to be there for our pets.
“There is no shame in needing help. We just want people to know we are here.
“We do our best to help with two weeks worth of food when you contact us for your animal, however, we do try to help with flea treatments and worming tablets but as you know these are not cheap.”
Along with support for dogs, the food bank also supports pet owners with cat food and other essentials for pets.
Items are donated to the group and then distributed by the friends in their spare time.
Sammy said: “We hate to ask but we are running low on donations and we are being asked now more than ever for help.
“We are trying to help as many people as we can so we would appreciate any donations.
“We are mostly in need of cat food but all donations are greatly appreciated and vital for our service.”
In aid of the food bank, there will be a fundraising market at No. 5 Bistro, Madeline Court, Mansfield, on February 15 between 4pm and 7pm.
Sarah said people in need of support can reach out by calling her on 07763 878338, or Sammy on 07598 464392, between 9am and 7pm.