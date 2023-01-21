Sutton resident hits out at 'shocking' roads after car damaged by pothole

In recent weeks, your Chad has been reporting on a large number of potholes across Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Council said reports of potholes “almost doubled” between December 7 and January 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Kerry, aged 82 from Sutton, has spoken about the ‘shocking’ potholes near his Skegby road home.

Sutton resident Mr Ian Kerry points out potholes on Skegby road.

Mr Kerry said: “I’ve had two new tyres and a new wheel rim after I hit a pothole.

“The potholes are shocking in the area, especially in Ashfield – Skegby Road and Mansfield Road are really bad for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is disgusting how much damage they do. I have a motorbike too, and no end of times I've nearly come off. They pose a threat to pedestrians. It really is not safe.

“Why are potholes so bad here? Something needs to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Kerry said several potholes near his Skegby road home caused damage to his car wheels.

“The council should be doing more about this but nothing is ever done. Our roads sadly remain the same after years of complaining."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Neil Clarke, cabinet member for transport and environment at Nottinghamshire Council, said: “Winter conditions always take their toll on highways across Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I would like to reassure our residents that we are not alone as an authority in experiencing this.

“We are in the early stages of our programme to invest 12 million pound into Nottinghamshire’s roads over the next four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And we’re really starting to see the benefit of this in local communities where our teams have been out to carry out longer term patch repairs.

“We do know however that there is work still to do, but I am confident that as we move through our investment programme, we will continue to see more positive results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ask residents and road users to bear with us as they will likely see an increase in emergency repairs as we keep roads safe through the winter until larger scale permanent repairs can be made.

“We’ll still be undertaking permanent repairs wherever we can and are continuing with our large-scale patch repairs, as part of our four-year programme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad