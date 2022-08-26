Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire County Council chairman, Coun Roger Jackson, led the commemorations by raising the county’s distinctive green, red, and white Robin Hood flag.

He was joined at the showpiece event by the Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Sir John Peace, local MPs, representatives from the county’s district and borough councils as well as Nottingham City Council plus other local organisations.

Coun Jackson said: “Nottinghamshire has many wonderful things to celebrate in its past, present, and future - so it is fantastic to have this special day as a firm fixture in our calendar.

A flag-raising ceremony took place at Newark Castle

“Newark Castle played an important role in the English Civil War era. It is therefore fitting that we have come together to celebrate Nottinghamshire Day at the castle on the day King Charles I started the English Civil War in 1642 by raising the standard in Nottingham.”

Sir John Peace, Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, said: “Nottinghamshire Day is not only about celebrating our history, but our current achievements and successes too.

"It is a chance to encourage people to discover our fantastic countryside, visit our local businesses and explore all of our fantastic attractions, including Nottingham and Newark castles, Southwell Minster, Rufford Abbey, Sherwood Forest and Clumber Park, to name but a few.”

County Council chairman, Coun Roger Jackson ,with the Outlaws and Sir John Peace, Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire

On Saturday, August 27, celebrations will continue with the first-ever Nottinghamshire Day Festival to be held at Sherwood Forest Country Park from 11am to 8pm.

Ben Bradley MP, Nottinghamshire County Council leader, said: “We are very proud to be holding the first-ever Nottinghamshire Day festival to showcase some of the best things about our county.

“Everyone is welcome, and it will be great way to kick-start the bank holiday weekend.”

Hosted and headlined by local soul and R&B star Rob Green, the line-up will include 15 musical acts, all hailing from Nottinghamshire.

Maid Marian, Little John and Robin Hood

The free-to-attend event will have plenty of stalls and family-friendly activities, including an exhilarating two-part combat show with Robin Hood and his outlaws, courtesy of Notts Outdoors and the Sherwood Outlaws.