Mansfield Bank Holiday weather: this is what to expect this Bank Holiday weekend

As we head into the bank holiday weekend here is what to expect from the weather in Mansfield.

By Shelley Marriott
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:13 am
Clouds will start to increase with the risk of isolated showers
Today (Friday, August 26) will be fine with sunny spells at first.

Cloud amounts increasing from the west into the afternoon with the risk of isolated showers, most likely for the Peaks however with most staying dry. Light winds with a maximum temperature of 21 °C.

Any showers will start dying away during the evening to give a dry night with patchy cloud.

Clear spells perhaps allowing some patches of mist and fog to form by dawn with a minimum temperature of 11 °C.

Tomorrow will see any mist or fog clearing quickly into the morning to give a bright day with light winds and again the risk of an afternoon shower in places.

The maximum temperature will be 23 °C.

The rest of the weekend will be generally settled, although some showers remain possible to end the weekend.

