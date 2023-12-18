Flooded Eastwood couple's £16,000 misery as council considers action against developer

An Eastwood couple whose kitchen, garden and drive was destroyed by a flash flood from a building site have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket and say they no longer feel safe in their home.

Carol and Colin Rowland woke at 4am on September 18 to find water cascading into their property on Garden Road after nearby flood defence measures failed.

The built-up rainwater from the hill above knocked down their fence, ripped up their drive and ruined Colin’s beloved garden.

They say the total damage was at least £16,000, although their insurance payout has fallen around £5,000 short of this.

Carol and Colin Rowland's Eastwood home was flooded by water coming off an nearby building site. Photo: Other

Other properties on the road were also affected, and one family still haven’t been able to return to their home.

Avant Homes, which owns the old Lynncroft Primary School playing field where the rainwater escaped from, says flood defences have now been improved.

Broxtowe Council now also says it is considering legal action against the developer on behalf of affected residents.

Carol and Colin, aged 69 and 73, say the sudden flood has taken both a financial and mental toll on them.

Carol said: “We’ve been here 43 years and nothing like this has ever happened before.

"We like it here – but now we are thinking about moving once the damage is repaired.

“We’re still not sleeping properly.

"We have the blinds shut because we can’t bear to look at the garden – it’s too upsetting.”

Colin, a retired painter and decorator, added: “I was referred to a mental health nurse after the flooding, and Carol had a panic attack and ended up in A&E.

“Every time it rains, I’m looking at the window in case it happens again.

“It’s just ruined everything, it really has, there’s no way we can fix that.”

The former playing field had been cleared for groundwork at the time of the flooding, in anticipation of planning permission for 104 homes.

Rainwater had built up on the hill above the Garden Road properties.

After a particularly heavy downpour, water came crashing over the bank.

At the time, Avant homes said ‘unprecedented rainfall’ meant its flood prevention measures at the site were breached.

The couple are angry at the way the developer has since handled the situation, and feel they’ve been ignored.

Colin continued: “We would like Avant Homes to admit liability and compensate us properly.

“The day after it happened, they laid down hard surface on the drive as a ‘gesture of goodwill’ so we could get our car out, but that’s been it.

“We haven’t heard from anyone since then.

"They haven’t picked the phone up to ask how we are and we haven’t been able to reach them.

“They are trying to tell us the flooding was down to the weather.

“But we know we paid the price due to bad drainage.”

Pools of rainwater can still be seen on the site, but extra drainage and flood defence measures have now been put in place.

Days before the flooding, Broxtowe Council’s planning committee had refused final permission for the new homes on the site due to their potential impact on traffic, meaning its future is uncertain.