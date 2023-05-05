Flood-hit Ravenshead pub reopens today
A Ravenshead pub forced to close when flood water swept into the building has now begun to reopen fully.
The Little John Inn on Main Street was in the middle of serving diners on Saturday night when rainwater from nearby fields came into the car park and seeped into the building.
Owners Dan and Sandeep Thandi had to temporarily call time on proceedings while they and their staff worked hard to clean and disinfect the venue over the course of the following days.
The pub will reopen for drinks only at 1pm today, and for food from 4pm.
Big plans to help people celebrate the coronation have had to be scaled back, but singer Ben Martin will perform at the venue on Saturday, as had been planned.
Dan Thandi told Chad that there was still work to do to get the outside areas redone, as they were waiting for contractors to carry out work to create an improved beer garden.