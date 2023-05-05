Weather forecast prompts Mansfield Woodhouse park party cancellation
A community event planned as part of the celebrations to mark the coronation of King Charles has been cancelled because of adverse weather forecasts.
The Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group had organised the Yeoman Hill Park party for Monday.
However, the organisation has taken the decision to cancel it because bad weather, and possibly thunderstorms, are forecast for Monday.
Writing on its Facebook page, the group said: “It is with great disappointment that we have taken the decision to cancel Monday's Coronation Party in Yeoman Hill Park.
“This is due to the inclement weather expected over the weekend and into next week.
“We will be looking to reschedule the event for Saturday, June 24, as part of our traditional Party in the Park celebrations.”
A spokesman told your Chad the cancellation was “very disappointing” and that “it couldn't be avoided”.
They also said that the group has previously had to cancel events because of weather forecasts.
The coronation party had been planned to bring the community together, with music, entertainment, and food available.
Paul Pitchford, co-director at Mansfield Woodhouse-based Your Home Care, said his company had been due to have a stall at the event.
He said: “It’s such a shame as we were looking forward to being there and showcasing what we are all about. We look forward to hopefully being involved in the rescheduled event.”