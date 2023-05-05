The Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group had organised the Yeoman Hill Park party for Monday.

However, the organisation has taken the decision to cancel it because bad weather, and possibly thunderstorms, are forecast for Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on its Facebook page, the group said: “It is with great disappointment that we have taken the decision to cancel Monday's Coronation Party in Yeoman Hill Park.

Monday is a bank holiday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III tomorrow, Saturday.

“This is due to the inclement weather expected over the weekend and into next week.

“We will be looking to reschedule the event for Saturday, June 24, as part of our traditional Party in the Park celebrations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman told your Chad the cancellation was “very disappointing” and that “it couldn't be avoided”.

Sadly, the party to mark the coronation has been cancelled, but it has been rescheduled.

They also said that the group has previously had to cancel events because of weather forecasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coronation party had been planned to bring the community together, with music, entertainment, and food available.

Paul Pitchford, co-director at Mansfield Woodhouse-based Your Home Care, said his company had been due to have a stall at the event.