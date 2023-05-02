Popular pub vows to reopen after flash flooding forces temporary closure

Dan and Sandeep Thandi took over The Little John, on Main Street, just eight weeks ago, and had a full house on Saturday.

However, heavy rains saw the nearby fields and car park begin to turn into a “lake”, with staff keeping a watchful eye on what was happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan and Sandeep had headed home but were called by staff when water began to seep into the venue, bringing mud and silt into the kitchen.

Flooding at the venue.

Sandeep, who said everyone was devastated by what had happened, said: “The car park and the fields looked like a lake. Water had got in and the place was sodden.

“As quick as it came down, it went away again, but it was heartbreaking. No-one said a word in the car on the way home afterwards. It has really been an inconvenience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s one of those things, those freak storms, that we do not ever want to see again.”

Dan and Sandeep got to work drying the place out, using dehumidifiers to help get rid of the moisture.

The water did not get into the cellar through the main entrance, but did get in through the side, although no structural damage has been done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple and their staff have been sorting through stock, cleaning carpets and disinfecting walls and flooring, with the aim of reopening in time for Friday and the Coronation Bank Holiday weekend.

Gemma Thorley, writing on the pub’s Facebook page, said: “We hope you are okay and can clean up quickly. We were having a lovely meal before evacuating if it’s any consolation. My seven-year-old gave the meal and service five out of five.”

Dan and Sandeep, who live in Farndon, have just recently handed over the reins of their previous venture, The Plough pub in Caunton, to focus on The Little John.

They have already begun to revamp the menu, including new vegetarian and vegan dishes and gluten-free meals, and introduce quiz nights, themed evenings, such as a curry night, and open mic nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad