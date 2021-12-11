Five-year-old Sutton fundraiser Willow wins praise from charity boss

Willow Phillips, who was recently highlighted in Parliament for her fundraising efforts for the Little Princess Trust, has now received more praise from the charity’s boss.

The St Mary’s School pupil had launched her hair-cut fundraiser, helped by her family, mum Charlotte, dad David and big sister Kara, 13, about three weeks ago.

Her charitable efforts were highlighted in the House Commons, by Ashfield MP Lee Anderson who urged the Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, to give her a mention and help boost her fundraising.

Little Willow Jessica Phillips, aged five, sporting her new stylish bob after having her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust. Its CEO Phil Brace rang her at the salon to thank her for her efforts which had been mentioned in Parliament.

Mr Rees Mogg sent her ‘all the luck in the world’ during speeches in the Commons.

But on Saturday, when Willow went to have her haircut at Elle k’s hair design, on Mansfield Road, Sutton, she received a surprise phone call from Phil Brace, Little Princess Trust chief executive.

He contacted Willow to thank her for her efforts. To date, she has raised more than £1,100, against her target of £300, with more still coming in, and also donated her hair to the trust, which makes wigs for children and young people who have lost their own hair due to going through cancer treatments such as chemotherapy or illnesses causing hair loss.

Support

Mr Brace said he wanted to praise everyone in Sutton who had helped back the cause.

He said: “We are so grateful to Willow for thinking of our charity and the young people we support.

“Her wonderful hair donation and the incredible sum of money she has raised will be a huge help as we continue to provide wigs to young people with hair loss and fund childhood cancer research.

“Willow’s fantastic efforts received some well-deserved praise in Parliament and this will no doubt help the word of our service reach more children and young people.

“On a personal note, it was lovely to speak to Willow and the team at Elle k’s to explain how much we appreciate the fabulous support from everyone in Sutton.”

To support Willow, visit bit.ly/31IMlHB