Willow Phillips was praised by the Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, after Ashfield MP Lee Anderson highlighted her charitable efforts.

Now, Willow has had her long, blonde hair chopped off – raising £1,143 for the Little Princess Trust.

The charity makes wigs for children and young people who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatments or illness.

Little Willow Phillips sporting her new haircut

Willow, a pupil at St Mary’s School, had launched a low-key fundraiser, initially among her family friends, about three weeks ago, backed by mum Charlotte, dad David and sister Kara, 13, with the aim of raising £300.

But Mr Anderson then highlighted her efforts in the Houses of Parliament, calling for Mr Rees-Mogg to recognise her efforts.

Mr Anderson said in the Commons: “I’m sure a mention from the Leader of the House will go a long way to help her increase the money already raised to help other little girls throughout the UK.”

Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “What a wonderful little girl Willow sounds, for what she is doing for the Little Princess Trust, a truly moving cause supporting young children suffering cancer, I commend them for their work.

Willow Phillips with her long hair just before her haircut

“Willow’s efforts are particularly impressive, raising £500, a terrific achievement. I wish her all the luck in the world in her fundraising.”

Brilliant day

Willow had her hair was cut into a bob at Elle k’s hair design, Mansfield Road, Sutton – and has now nearly quadrupled her initial target.

Jacob Rees-Mogg praises Willow Phillips from Sutton for her fundraising in Parliament

Her proud dad said: “It was an absolutely brilliant day, she’s now raised an amazing £1.143.

“During the haircut she received a special phone call from the chief executive officer of the Little Princess Trust, while she was there in the salon.

“They are also going to spread Willow’s achievement on their social media.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our daughter. She’d wanted to do this for a long time. For a five-year-old wanting to do this off he own bat, it’s just been such a special thing.”

Willow Jessica Pjillips aged five from Sutton who has cut her hair for the Little Princess Trust

To support Willow, visit bit.ly/31IMlHB

Ashfield and Eastwood MP Lee Anderson highlights Willow Phillips and her fundraising in the Commons.