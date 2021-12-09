Five arrested after two people assaulted and car smashed up in Warsop

A man was left with injuries to his face, including a chipped tooth and swelling, and a woman was left bruised after the incident on Cottage Lane, Warsop, yesterday, Wednesday, December 8, at about 10.55pm.

The pair needed medical attention but are said to be recovering.

Two windows on the car were also smashed during the incident.

Cottage Lane, Warsop.

A 42-year-old woman, man aged 37, 17-year-old youth and two girls, aged 15 and 17, were all arrested on suspicion of affray.

Sergeant Lee Mulligan, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violence of any kind is completely unacceptable.

“A man and woman were left injured and, while they are thankfully recovering, this clearly left them shaken.

“The force remains committed to continuing to drive down offences, taking robust action against those suspected to be involved in these type of crimes.

“Our quick response to this incident shows just how seriously we take this, and thanks to the work of officers five suspects were brought into custody.

“We do, however, believe some of those involved were known to each other and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“Local officers will also be in the area conducting patrols and will be available for anyone who wishes to report any information or concerns in their area.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 778 of December 8, 2021.