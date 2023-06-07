If the weather forecast is to be believed, the weekend is going to be warm and sunny, and summer is very much on its way at last.

Many of you will be looking forward to your holidays, so to get you in the mood, we’ve come up with our weekly list of ideas for things to do and places to go, both outdoors and indoors, in the Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area over the next few days.

Shows at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre shine the spotlight on one of our local performing arts academies and also the history of rock.

Sherwood Pines hosts a running event, while Sherwood Forest hosts one of its many popular tours and world-class tennis arrives on our doorstep.

Maybe you fancy taking on the Aqua Challenge at one of Mansfield’s leisure centres or getting to know more about one of the most notable tourist attractions in the Eastwood, Kimberley and Awsworth area, Bennerley Viaduct?

And surefire confirmation that summer is almost here is the fact that many beautiful private gardens are staging open days as part of the National Garden Scheme for charity. This week’s standout is Patchings Art Centre at Calverton.

Wherever you’re heading, please visit the website of your chosen venue before you set off to check opening times and admission prices.

Have a great weekend!

1 . Showtime for EPA academy at Palace Theatre It's a big weekend for Mansfield's Expressions Academy of Performing Arts (EPA), based on Newgate Lane. For its students, pictured above from another show, are staging their main event of the year, 'Showcase 2023'. Entitled 'Infinity', the fabulous production features the full-time EPA students in an array of musical theatre, dance, singing and acting from many popular musicals -- supported by children from the academy's evening school. Performances take place at 7 pm on Saturday and 3 pm on Sunday. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Runners set to 'Smash Sherwood' in heart of forest Runners of all ages and abilities descend on Sherwood Pines at Edwinstowe on Sunday (from 10 am) for a major event in aid of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation. 'Smash Sherwood' is a fun family day out that features runs over 5k and 10k across the rugged terrain of forest tracks. All competitors will receive a goody-bag, a medal and a T-shirt. Spectators are welcome to go along. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Make a splash and take on the Aqua Challenge Fancy letting off some family steam at one of Mansfield's leisure centres this weekend? If so, why not take on the Aqua Challenge in the pool at the Rebecca Adlington centre on Westdale Road? Kids, aged six and over, and adults can jump, bounce, slip and slide on the pool's inflatable obstacle course, making it the perfect activity for families. Everyone taking part is given a life jacket, ensuring that the course is safe as well as enjoyable. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Bask in the beauty of Patchings garden Every year, the National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to more than 3,500 exceptional private gardens across the country,. raising huge amounts for nursing and health charities. It is under way again for the summer, and one of the first gardens near Mansfield and Ashfield to open its doors is at Patchings Art Centre on Oxton Road, Calverton this Sunday (11 am to 3 pm). The centre is set in 50 acres of grounds that are a haven for artists and a tranquil setting to meet friends. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3