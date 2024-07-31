Family of Mansfield man knifed to death in Amsterdam launch educational knife crime packs
Danny was just 22 when he was fatally stabbed in Amsterdam in 2022 by a stranger he had just met.
A Belgium national has since been sentenced for Danny’s death.
The Court of Amsterdam, in a written judgement, said there was ‘no obvious motive’ for the killing.
Since Danny's death, his family – mum Alison, dad Paul, and sister Chloe – have been tirelessly campaigning for political action on knife crime and advocating for better education to prevent more senseless acts of violence and death.
Chloe, with the help and support of her family, has launched The Danny C. Foundation at www.thedannycfoundation.com – a newly registered charity dedicated to tackling knife crime.
As part of the launch, Chloe has curated worksheets to educate young people about the dangers and realities of knife crime.
These packs have been purchased from schools across Mansfield and around the country, including schools from Doncaster, London, Birmingham, and Merseyside.
Chloe said: “Knife crime is growing at an out of control rate.
“It is no longer just an issue of gangs, more and more innocent lives are being taken, as we can see by the recent tragedy in Southport.
“It is vital we educate young people as early as possible on the horrific consequences these murders have on entire communities, and push them into a mindset and a future that will never warrant carrying a knife.”
Earlier this week, a knife attack in Southport, Merseyside, resulted in the deaths of three children, with several other people in hospital receiving treatment for their injuries.
Danny’s mum Alison, who is the head teacher of Mansfield’s Newlands Junior School, said her family's life has never been the same since.
She said she wants knife crime education in schools to become mandatory.
Schools interested in the educational packs can contact Chloe by emailing [email protected] or by visiting The Danny C. Foundaton at thedannycfoundation.com
Educational packs and worksheets can be found at www.thedannycfoundation.com/about-3
Chloe added: “Our programme has had an evident positive impact on every child that has part-taken, who can now recognise the severe consequences of knife carrying, not only on a victim’s life, but on their own.”
