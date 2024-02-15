Family of Mansfield man knifed to death in Amsterdam vow to keep his ‘legacy alive’ as killer jailed for 14 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny, from Mansfield, was on a trip with a friend when he was stabbed to death in Amsterdam in 2022.

A Belgium national has now been sentenced following Danny’s death.

Danny Castledine was a fun-loving 22-year-old before he was brutally knifed to death in Amsterdam.

The killer, referred to as Nongo B, was given a 14-year prison sentence after being convicted of manslaughter.

According to reports, Nongo B. had 17 other drug and knife-related offences and is thought to have been known to Belgium police.

The District Court of Amsterdam said Nongo B. carried out an ‘extreme outburst of violence’ when he stabbed and slashed Danny dozens of times, and left him to die.

Chloe Castledine, Danny’s younger sister, said: “This was a tragic, unprovoked attack – Danny was a happy-go-lucky, friendly young man who would have done anything to help anyone.”

Danny's story features in actor Idris Elba's anti-knife crime campaign. This photo was taken by the Castledine family in Birmingham.

Danny was a Leeds Beckett University student with a thirst for travel, having visited more than 20 countries in his lifetime.

However, it was one such trip abroad that ended in tragedy when Danny was stabbed in the neck and head beside the Singel canal on June 1, 2022.

Danny’s family have since worked tirelessly to fundraise and campaign in his name, with Chloe launching a charitable clothing range called DRIPPYlikeDANNY – raising funds to combat knife crime.

Danny's sister Chloe is pictured with actor Idris Elba. Danny’s family joined Elba in Parliament Square earlier this year demanding that the government does more to tackle youth violence.

Alison, Danny’s mother, said: “We think it starts with education from a young age. We also think the sentence is far too short and there is the fear that this man will reoffend. He showed no remorse in court.”

The family recalled watching harrowing CCTV footage of Danny’s final moments, where they said he is seen laughing and joking with his killer before his death.

“Danny would talk to anyone and make friends easily. He was such a fun-loving young man,” Chloe said.

Alison said she believes Danny was drugged and robbed prior to his death, and said she could not get her head around the fact nobody helped her son or questioned why his killer was walking the streets covered in blood.

The Castledine family have campaigned and fundraised for The Ben Kinsella Trust since Danny's death.

But Alison said it was particularly special seeing Danny’s poster on a Birmingham city billboard as the family arrived in the UK after the trial, as Danny's story was one of ten featured in Idris Elbra’s anti-knife crime campaign, Don't Stop Your Future.

“It felt like a way for Danny’s legacy to live on, and now we are a registered charity – this is just the beginning,” Alison added.

Following the sentencing, a vigil for Danny was held in Mansfield town centre attended by family and friends.

The family said they are keen to continue advocating for knife crime change, education and legislation.

Monies raised at a 'drippy' charity gig at Canvas, Mansfield, on Saturday, February 17, will go towards the ‘Safety for University students’ project that the family are working on with Nottingham’s National Justice Museum.

Chloe said she hopes to keep Danny’s legacy alive and combat knife crime through their newly registered charity, The Danny C. Foundation.