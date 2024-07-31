Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield-born soprano Carly Paoli is making waves worldwide with her classical voice – but her most memorable moment this year remains receiving an Honorary Doctorate for her contribution to music from Nottingham Trent University.

To date Carly, 35, has released five critically acclaimed albums, the latest ‘Carly Paoli; The Movie Collection’ featuring songs associated with well-loved films.

Carly’s father hails from England, while her mother is of Anglo-Italian descent.

The classical singer grew up in Mansfield and has credited the district for nurturing her musical roots.

Carly Paoli at Nottingham Trent University's Doctor of Music presentation. Photo by Hugh Thompson.

Her maternal relatives reside in, and around, Spongano (Lecce), Puglia – and Paoli often spent her summers there, staying with family and performing in the local piazzas.

Carly’s continued contributions to the classical music genre have landed her with “thrilling” recognition for her work as a Nottinghamshire musician, as she received an Honorary Doctorate in Music from Nottingham Trent University this July.

She said: “Receiving an Honorary Doctorate has truly been the highlight of my year.

“I have learned a great deal through my music and experiences over the years – it is an honour to be recognised for it.”

Carly Paoli receives her Honorary Doctorate at Nottingham Trent University's Doctor of Music presentation. Photo by Hugh Thompson.

Since she was a child, Carly said she always had dreams of becoming a singer and performing across the world.

Carly first performed as a five-year-old pupil at Carter Lane school in Mansfield, in the school nativity.

Carly has since performed in many iconic venues around the world, including Carnegie Hall, The Roman Forum, The Royal Albert Hall, The London Palladium, and with many popular artists across the music spectrum such as Andrea Bocelli, Elaine Paige, and Michael Bolton.

She has also performed for royalty, most notably the now King and Queen at Windsor Castle and St James’ Palace, and TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales as part of the televised ‘Royal Variety Performance.’

She added: “I am grateful to Nottingham and my hometown of Mansfield for creating the opportunities to discover, pursue and develop my dream.”

Carly was described by His Holiness Pope Francis as having “the voice of an angel” when her version of ‘Ave Maria’ was adopted as the song for his Jubilee Year of Mercy in 2016.