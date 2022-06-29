Masks were relaxed in all but high-risk areas of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust’s sites earlier this month as part of a phased return to pre-pandemic policies.

However, the decision has been taken to reintroduce masks following of an increase in Covid-19 cases nationally, in the local community, among patients and trust employees.

Patients, visitors and employees at the trust’s hospitals are now being asked to wear masks, which remain available from mask stations throughout the hospitals, at all times, in order to protect themselves and others.

Facemasks have been reintroduced at King’s Mill Hospital, Newark Hospital and Mansfield Community Hospital

People who are preparing to visit are urged not to do so if they have any signs of illness, particularly if they have any cold, flu or Covid-like symptoms, diarrhoea and/or vomiting in the past three days, or if they have been in contact with anyone who has had these types of illness.

Phil Bolton, SFH chief nurse, said: “At the time we cautiously stepped-down the requirement to wear a mask we said we’d keep transmission rates under constant review and reintroduce measures if necessary.