An Eastwood house where renowned writer DH Lawrence once lived has been refused permission for an extension.

The home on Lynncroft could have become a six-bedroom house of multiple occupancy (HMO) but Broxtowe Council’s planning committee feared there wouldn’t be enough parking.

Applicant Nabeel Ahmed had sought permission for a side and rear extension of the ground floor.

Council officers recommended the changes to the famous author’s former home were approved after being deferred from a previous meeting.

However the planning committee found the parking situation too problematic.

Coun Robert Bullock (Lab), who represents Eastwood at the authority, said: “This is the worst road in Eastwood for parking.

“This property is close to a pinch point where vehicles often have to stop and reverse.

“It would make the situation even worse if there are six extra cars there.”

Coun David Watts (Lib Dem), who represents Bramcote, agreed, saying: “My concerns from the previous meeting still haven’t been addressed.

“It’s about time this committee exercised backbone and didn’t approve things we aren’t happy with.”

The property is being put on the local interest building list on the recommendation of Historic England due to its connection with the author.

The celebrated Eastwood writer spent some of his early years at the house, before becoming known for novels such as Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

However, Nuthall East and Strelley member Coun Philip Owen (Con) – who wasn’t part of the committee – called the building ‘a dump’ and said the HMO plan would ultimately happen.

He told the meeting: “Whatever you decide, it will become a HMO – the issue of cars isn’t in our control.

“Why should it be listed?

"DH Lawrence lived in most homes in Eastwood before he cleared off abroad because he couldn’t stand the place.

“Any changes would be an improvement visually – it’s a dump at the moment, and wants something doing.”

The application was refused due to the intensification of use, but Coun Owen predicted the council would lose an appeal.