Eastwood author DH Lawrence's former home could become HMO under new plans

The former home of a famous Eastwood author may be transformed into flats after being sold at auction.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:04 BST- 2 min read

The three bedroom property at 97 Lynncroft, Eastwood, was lived in by controversial novelist DH Lawrence for a number of years, but now looks likely to become a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The Lawrence family lived at the property for five years, from 1905 to 1911. The author was working as a teacher at the time, alongside his studies at University College in Nottingham.

It was the fourth Lawrence family home in the town, with the famous author's mother Lydia Lawrence having passed away there in 1910.

The house on Lynncroft was sold at auction for £91,000 in April. (Image: Google Maps)The house on Lynncroft was sold at auction for £91,000 in April. (Image: Google Maps)
The house on Lynncroft was sold at auction for £91,000 in April. (Image: Google Maps)
But despite its interesting history, the property has fallen into disrepair in recent years and was described as being in “a very poor state” when it sold at auction for £91,000 earlier this year following a bidding war.

The new owner has now submitted plans to Broxtowe Borough Council to turn it into a six-bedroom home for individual tenants, which includes a new extension to the building to facilitate this.

However, local historian Gavin Gillespie said he had hoped it would become a family home or be turned into a museum.

Mr Gillespie said: “When the house was sold by auction recently, it was hoped that whoever purchased the property would restore it to be more in keeping with the lovely house that Lawrence once loved.

“If the planning application is successful, it now seems destined to be turned into several bedsits over all three floors of the property, which is hardly befitting a property with such an historical past, and which is regularly viewed by many visitors to Eastwood.

“Hopefully, this planning application will be refused, and the buyer will be reminded of the property’s historical significance.”

The new owner plans to extend the ground floor and redevelop the property to have six bedrooms with adjoining bathrooms and a communal kitchen space.

The applicant highlighted that the scheme would not create any "significant additional shadow" for their neighbour and would not overlook neighbouring gardens.

The council will make a decision on the planning application following a three-week consultation period.

