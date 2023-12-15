Warsop students donate food and essentials to the community for Christmas

Students from a Warsop secondary school and college have collected food donations for a church and community group – supporting families in the parish.

Meden School and College staff and students have donated boxes and bags of non perishable food and essentials for families in the area.

The donation is part of an annual Christmas collection where food and essentials are donated by staff and students, and distributed across the community.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

Boxes and bags of non perishable foods and essentials contained pasta, cereal, biscuits, tinned items and toiletries.

Pictured; Meden College students alongside Liz Phillips of Lifespring Church and Meden School's Kate Kinney. Bags and boxes of donations were delivered to Warsop Town Hall.

This year, students chose to make a donation to Lifespring Church, a community-focused organisation that has taken on ownership of Warsop Town Hall, as the group produce food parcels and run food clubs in the North Nottinghamshire area.

Kate Kinney, a teacher at Meden School, said: “We collect donations each year as it is very important for us to give something back.

“We are keen to help our families and students.

Meden College students delivered food and essential donations to Lifespring Church at Warsop Town Hall.

“In just over a week, we have collected bags and boxes full from all year groups.”

College students spent the week volunteering their time by collecting donations before delivering items to Warsop Town Hall on their last day of term.

Liz Phillips, of Lifespring Church, said she was “blown away” by the support.

She added: “This means everything to us and will help many families in the area.

“I am surprised at the amount donated as we understand times are tough and we know people are struggling.

“So, to see that people have given so generously is very moving to know.”