Mansfield District Council’s planning officers are already mulling over schemes for properties on Grizedale Road in Forest Town and for Opal Close, near the Berry Hill area.

Now a third application has been lodged with the council for number 20 Charnwood Grove, which is in the Ravensdale area of town..

The application is for “a lawful development certificate to utilise the three-bedroom, detached property as a children’s care home”.

The house at 20 Charnwood Grove, Ravensdale, Mansfield, which could soon be converted into a children's home.

The private company behind all three plans is One Home Care, which is based in Warrington, Cheshire and is in the business of finding safe homes for vulnerable youngsters who might have “a range of complex individual needs”.

One Home Care’s website says the firm “creates a sense of comfort by welcoming vulnerable children into a peaceful home. Our homes are havens in which they can play, relax and eventually begin to heal.”

The company says its staff are “highly trained, dedicated, responsive and passionate about the potential of each child.”

It is understood that the Charnwood Grove house, which sits in a cul-de-sac, was recently sold after being marketed for a guide price of £350,000.

It is unclear how many children would live there because a planning statement to support One Home Care’s application has not yet been provided, or has not yet been uploaded to the council website. However, initial drawings suggest only one child’s bedroom would be created.

The idea is that the youngster would live at the house with staff 24/7, creating a family environment that would have no impact on neighbours.

Comments on the scheme can be submitted to the council here.

Other planning applications submitted to Mansfield District Council this week include these:

25 Rectory Road, Church Warsop – single-storey rear extension,

12 Warwick Drive, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension and existing garage conversion.

King’s Mill Farm, King’s Mill Lane, Mansfield – detached garage with store over.

9 The Avenue, Mansfield – lawful development certificate to convert outbuilding into house and gym.

45 Matlock Avenue, Mansfield – wall-mounted air source heat pump

11 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield – first-floor extension and loft conversion.