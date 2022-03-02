The company who purchased the site, Ashfield Mobile Homes Park Limited, have stated they intend to keep it as a mobile home housing static home site.

Residents had previously received a letter from previous landowner ‘ATE Farms Limited’ stating their intentions to close the park in July 2021.

Skegby Councillors Will Bostock and Helen-Ann Smith have welcomed the sale after months of uncertainty for residents of the popular caravan park, some of which had called the park home for years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield Mobile Home Park in Skegby

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith said, “This is a positive step for residents who’ve made the park their home.

"As soon as Councillor Bostock and I found out about the sale – we instructed the council to keep residents in the loop.

"Whilst the council are not responsible for the park – we are responsible for the health and safety of residents.

"Both Will and I are pleased at the reassurances we have received from the new owners – we appreciate that the improvements that the new owners have committed to will involve some disruption for residents.

"As ever, we will do everything we can to ensure that the residents long-term future on the site is secured.

"I’d like to thank council leader Jason Zadrozny and the council for their assistance in this upsetting matter.”

Following the sale, Ashfield District Council met the new owners to advise them about the licensing requirements and also discussed the outstanding works as set out in the Health and Safety Compliance Notice issued to the previous owners by the council.

The new owners have given a commitment to undertake the works in a timely manner.

Coun Smith continued: “Our Environmental Health team have spoken to the new owners and ensured they are aware of the compliance notice already in place.

"We will be expecting a positive action within a month.

"They have stated that they intend to keep it as a mobile home site but ‘update’ it, which is obviously welcome news for the residents concerned.”