The MP will be holding a meeting this Wednesday July 28, with homeowners at Ashfield Caravan Park to draw up a last minute plan of how they can stay in their homes.

The news came last week when residents received a letter advising them that the site would be closing and the site owner wants them out of their homes by August 1.

Resident, Gillian Cassettari, told the MP: “Most of us have been here years, some of us decades.

Residents of Ashfield Mobile Home Park are being asked to leave by August 1

"We have made our vans beautiful and invested thousands of pounds on our dream homes.

"If we walk away we will lose tens of thousands of pounds - we will lose everything”.

Having sought legal advice, the residents believe that they cannot be evicted as they have not breached their tenancy agreements in any way.

Mr Anderson will meet the residents at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 28, at the park entrance at the end of Ashfield Street, Skegby.

Coun Jim Blagden said that the council has been working closely with residents of Ashfield Mobile Home Park since February 2021.

The planned closure caused a political storm earlier this year, with Mr Anderson calling on Ashfield District Council to buy the site, and council leader Jason Zadrozny asking the MP which essential services the MP would want him to cut to pick up the estimated £1.5m price tag.

Commenting on the latest development, Councillor Jim Blagden, support cabinet member for housing, said: “The owner of Ashfield Mobile Home Park informed residents of his intention to close the site in February this year.

"At the same time they received notification from the owner that residents would be required to leave by August 1.

"This decision was solely the owners, the council has no authority over someone wishing to sell their land and/or business.

“The site is not currently up for sale, but with 11 years of successive government cuts the council is not, and would not, be in a position to buy if it were.

"We met with Lee Anderson MP back in March where we outlined the reasons the council is unable to purchase the site and to agree our continued support to residents of the site.

"We have met with residents, sent regular communication and supported them with both legal and housing advice.

"We will ensure legal process is followed and will support the residents if they have any future housing needs.”

